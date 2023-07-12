Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach's new shuttle service to make debut

Got a suggestion on where the shuttle should swing by? The City of San Diego is accepting new potential route ideas now

By City News Service

The Beach Bug will cart San Diegans around different beachside destinations starting summer 2023. (City of San Diego)
City of San Diego

Residents and visitors will have a new way to get around Pacific Beach, when San Diego city leaders Wednesday launch a new neighborhood electric vehicle pilot program called in the busy neighborhood.

Mayor Todd Gloria will join City Council President and San Diego Association of Governments Vice Chair Sean Elo-Rivera, Councilman Joe LaCava and Pacific Beach community leaders to announce the Beach Bug shuttle.

Pacific Beach

The shuttle -- named through a public vote -- will "reduce demand for parking near coastal attractions, make it more convenient to take public transit to the beach and support the city's Climate Action Plan goals," a city statement reads. The shuttle will run from the Balboa Avenue Transit Center to the beachside neighborhood.

NEVs are all-electric, low-speed shuttles that travel up to 25 mph. Operated by Circuit, the Beach Bug service will be free for the first three months. Free Ride Everywhere Downtown -- or FRED -- is an existing NEV service operated by Circuit which runs in Downtown San Diego.

The Beach Bug is being funded by SANDAG and parking meter revenue collected from on-street parking meters in the city of San Diego

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pacific BeachSan Diegotransit
