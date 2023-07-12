Pacific Beach's new shuttle service to make debut

Residents and visitors will have a new way to get around Pacific Beach, when San Diego city leaders Wednesday launch a new neighborhood electric vehicle pilot program called in the busy neighborhood.

Mayor Todd Gloria will join City Council President and San Diego Association of Governments Vice Chair Sean Elo-Rivera, Councilman Joe LaCava and Pacific Beach community leaders to announce the Beach Bug shuttle.

The shuttle -- named through a public vote -- will "reduce demand for parking near coastal attractions, make it more convenient to take public transit to the beach and support the city's Climate Action Plan goals," a city statement reads. The shuttle will run from the Balboa Avenue Transit Center to the beachside neighborhood.

NEVs are all-electric, low-speed shuttles that travel up to 25 mph. Operated by Circuit, the Beach Bug service will be free for the first three months. Free Ride Everywhere Downtown -- or FRED -- is an existing NEV service operated by Circuit which runs in Downtown San Diego.

The Beach Bug is being funded by SANDAG and parking meter revenue collected from on-street parking meters in the city of San Diego