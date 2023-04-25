Pacific Beach Shuttle Prepares for Summer 2023 Debut

We've all been there. You want to go out, but the slog of driving, finding parking, or figuring out a carpool situation all dissuades you.

That's where The Beach Bug comes in, recently named by San Diegan voters.

Thanks to SANDAG dollars and parking meter revenue collected from on-street parking meters in the city, the new all-electric shuttle service in Pacific Beach is making its debut this summer.

The shuttle rolls up to 25 mph, taking riders to different beachside destinations, plus to and from the Balboa Transit Station Mid-Coast Trolley extension to UCSD, bringing San Diegans to Pacific Beach from further away.

Can't wait until summer to check out The Beach Bug? Stop by the City of San Diego's booth at Pacific Beach Farmer's Markets from 2 to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 23

If you'd like to make a suggestion on where the shuttle should stop, the city is open to potential route stop ideas through this interactive map found here.