Pacific Beach residents fed up with people living in cars, RVs in their neighborhood

Many Pacific Beach residents are at their wits end with the uptick of people sleeping in their cars and recreational vehicles on residential streets.

“We don’t like to take our dogs or animals out to walk at night because you don’t feel safe. You don’t know what’s going on over there,” Pacific Beach resident Debbie Turnbull said.

Turnbull said she noticed more people sleeping in their RVs recently.

“It’s not as family-friendly anymore,” Turnbull said.

Many people in the community are asking for the Vehicle Habitation Ordinance and Oversized Vehicle Ordinance to be strictly enforced.

The Vehicle Habitation Ordinance prohibits people from living in their vehicle on any street or public property between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. It also bans them from parking within 500 feet of a residence or school at any time.

In February, a case was settled that challenged two local ordinances.

“Under the settlement, the Vehicle Habitation Ordinance can be enforced so long as the city is able to provide a suitable alternative for people sleeping in their vehicles, which are doing at our four Safe Parking sites across the city, two of which are open 24 hours,” Rachel Laing, the director of communications for the office of Mayor Todd Gloria, said in a statement to NBC 7.

City staff are indicating they want a long-term solution to this issue.

“The city is actively working to create more Safe Parking options. In addition to enabling people to park overnight and sleep in their vehicles without risk of citation, Safe Parking provides access to services and case management to help them work toward permanent housing,” Laing said