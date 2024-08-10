Otay Mesa

1 dead, another injured in Otay Mesa shooting; suspect at large

By Danielle Smith

SkyRanger 7 over the scene in Otay Mesa after a deadly shooting on Aug. 9, 2024.
San Diego police are investigating a deadly shooting in Otay Mesa on Friday.

Officers responded to a call from a citizen who reported that they watched someone get shot by a person in a passing vehicle at around 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in the 1200 block of Hidden Trails, where they found a second victim a short time later. Both had multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital, SDPD Officer J. Perales said.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased just before 6 p.m., Perales said.

The suspect is not in custody, the department said. Police did not provide a description of the suspect but said the suspect's vehicle could have been a four-door, dark-colored Lexus-style vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

