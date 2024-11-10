Operation Homefront helps San Diego military families for the holidays

More than 400 military families came to the East San Diego Masonic Lodge in La Mesa on Saturday in hopes of feeling more at home for the upcoming holidays.

There was even the chance to write a letter to Santa and the opportunity to meet him up close and personal.

“I’m just alone with my kids right now," said Amelie Azul, whose husband is on an extended deployment with the Navy. That means her three young children are missing their father. But Operation Homefront is a support for them providing gifts and much more.

“See my kids (are) happy right now, instead of thinking a lot about their dad, especially since it’s Veteran’s Day this week," she said.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit offering relief and recurring programs and services throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties, so they don’t become long-term hardships. In San Diego on Saturday morning, giveaways included household items, gift cards for groceries, and even a new pair of shoes for each child.

Operation Homefront volunteers organize stuffed animals to be given away to each child of a military family attending the giveaway on Nov. 9, 2024. (NBC 7 San DIego)

The Blue Star Families organization also supports spouses and children in meeting their more basic needs and empowering them to thrive on a limited government income and so many challenges of constant changes.

According to a comprehensive report by Blue Star Families, one in four active-duty military families live with food scarcity. The high cost of living in San Diego County is especially difficult for them. “Couple that with frequent moves, deployments, and spouses being unemployed or underemployed due to relocations. A lot of families are struggling this year," said Emily Cebulski, Senior Director of the Operation Homefront San Diego chapter.

The support is appreciated by Jocelyn South and her two children.

Jocelyn South is the wife of a Marine veteran who was stationed at Camp Pendleton for more than 20 years. They have two children and are dealing the transition from active duty to retirement.

“Anytime we get a little bit of assistance in any way whatsoever, we’re so appreciative of that and it goes a long way for us," said South.

The 400 families helped by this year's Holiday Meals for the Military event were screened for financial need and eligibility.