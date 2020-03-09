Online Courses Would Replace Classes at San Diego Colleges if Coronavirus Outbreak Occurs

Plans are set in place at several local colleges and universities in San Diego out of an abundance of caution in case the novel coronavirus affects classes.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in San Diego and Orange County colleges, local schools are making preparations just in case. Should a student or faculty member contract the illness and need to be quarantined, in-person classes at San Diego State University, UC San Diego and University of San Diego would be replaced with online courses.

As of Monday, all local colleges have been under normal operation and have been in contact with local health officials to provide students with the latest information. Institutions across the county have been keeping their faculty and staff informed of any COVID-19 virus-related news via email and in-person updates.

The novel coronavirus affected study abroad programs at San Diego universities, with programs suspended in China, Italy and South Korea.

“I’m sad that I had to leave,” SDSU student Kassidy Geringer told NBC 7. “Obviously, everyone looks forward to this experience and it’s kind of a one-time chance thing,”

Geringer returned to San Diego after spending only a month in Milan, Italy.

In Stanford University, a faculty member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, prompting the school to suspend on-campus classes for the next two weeks.