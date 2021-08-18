One Person Injured After Car Crashes into Mission Federal Credit Union Building in Clairemont

One person was injured after a woman who suffered a medical emergency lost control of her car and crashed it into the side of the Mission Federal Credit Union building in Clairemont on Wednesday, San Diego Police said.

At around 11 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was driving her 2017 Honda Accord, also occupied by a 2 and 5-year-old, westbound in the 4200 block of Clairemont Mesa Blvd when she lost control, crashed into a parked car, and then collided into the side of the Mission Federal Credit Union, striking a bank employee sitting at her desk, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.

The 38-year-old bank employee sustained a broken right foot and abrasions to her left foot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, SDPD said.

The driver of the vehicle and her passengers were not injured.

Mission Federal Credit Union later released a statement regarding the incident at the branch saying,

First and foremost, Mission Fed’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and members. We can confirm one employee was injured and transported to a local hospital after a car crashed into the Mission Fed Clairemont branch. Accordingly, this branch is closed until further notice.

We are grateful for the swift actions of our employees, and our first responders, to ensure everyone’s safety immediately following the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

