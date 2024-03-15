One person dead, 3 displaced in El Cajon house fire

One person has died and three others were displaced in a house fire early Friday in El Cajon, Lakeside Fire Department said. A firefighter was also taken to a hospital.

The fire started around 1 a.m. near First Street and Bradley Avenue. Lakeside Fire Battalion Chief told NBC 7 that when they got the call, there was a report that someone may have been trapped inside.

Firefighters searched the home and found the person, they were pronounced dead.

Three other people got out, including a man's 90-year-old mother.

"I finally got a hold of my brother and they're out...I guess one person didn't make it out. I don't know about one of the dogs," Michael Geiger said after he arrived at the scene after getting a notification from "Life Alert."

The Red Cross will be helping the family. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital due to a "medical emergency," Lakeside Fire said. No information was released on their condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was available.

