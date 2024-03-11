Investigators at scene of deadly mobile home fire in Santee

Bomb-arson investigators are at the scene of a fire at a mobile home park in Santee that killed a father Monday.

The fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. at the Mission Del Magnolia Mobile Home Park on Woodside Avenue. A son who lived in the mobile home called 911 after getting woken up by his father screaming his name, Santee Fire Battalion Chief Kyle Moyneur said.

He was unable to reach his dad and called 911. Firefighters said by the time they arrived on scene, the fire was already fully engulfed.

“Yeah, it was some challenge for us. Just really difficult making access and getting inside,” said Chief Moyneur. “It was essentially fully involved by the time we got on scene.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The fire burned for at least an hour before firefighters were able to extinguish it. Once firefighters were able to get inside, they found the man’s body.

Chief Moyneur also said there were no audible alarms in the home and said this serves as a reminder to the public to check that their fire alarms are working.

The son was not injured in the fire, investigators said.

While the cause of the fire was still unknown, investigators say they do not suspect the fire was suspicious.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.