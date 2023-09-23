Oktoberfest returns to San Diego. Here's how to celebrate with beer, bratwurst and Bavaria

Fall is officially here and beer, sausage and Bavarian music will soon take over San Diego County in celebration of the famous German festival celebrating Autumn, Oktoberfest.

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest is the world's largest festival, or Volkfest, originating in Munich, Bavaria. Lasting from mid-September through early October, the festival has become a global phenomenon due to its rich culture, lively atmosphere — and of course, endless beer.

From local breweries to workshops, there is sure to be something to get you in the fall spirit. Here are some ways San

Diego County is celebrating Oktoberfest this year:

Octoberfest events in San Diego County

👪 Family-friendly | 🆓 Free | ⭐Must-see| 🎉 Nightlife | 🎫 Ticketed event | 🍴🍺 Food/drinks

Friday, Sept. 29-Sunday, Oct. 1

This all-ages event is one of the largest Oktoberfest events in San Diego County. The La Mesa Oktoberfest is celebrating its 50th anniversary with traditional Bavarian festivities including games, dancing, and even a Dachshund race for all of you dog lovers. The three-day event has countless activities and vendors that will ensure a good time. The festival also boasts three unique biergartens that require $5 entry and seven different VIP experiences for those who want an upgraded experience.

Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Oct. 1

Located in Liberty Station, the repurposed Naval Training Camp will be filled with a diverse range of beers, from local IPAs to traditional German lagers. There will also be a "Beerlympics" and beer trivia for those with a more competitive spirit featuring Liberty Public Market prizes. Sundays will include a vinyl record sale and live music, ensuring a great vibe for all of the Oktoberfest festivities.

Friday, Oct. 6 & Saturday, Oct. 7

Looking to get your party on? Priding itself as the "wildest" Oktoberfest in San Diego, Ocean Beach will be hosting a 2-day 21+ beer garden accompanied by music, contests, giveaways, and more. Come earlier in the day to take advantage of the 2-for-1 beers and check out their impressive live performance lineup that includes nationally touring artists. VIP tickets are also available for a more exclusive experience. Not to mention, the event gives back $50,000 every year to local community organizations, having totaled $750,000 to date.

Sunday, Sept. 24

The 27th annual Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest is a free, family event that celebrates the local German community with an artisanal fair, a German beer garden, Bavarian music, carnival rides, and more. The dog-friendly festival also offers activities and exhibits for children to create a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees. With over 175 vendors, the Encinitas Oktoberfest is one of the largest in the county and sure to be a fun time.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Celebrating its 41st anniversary, Carlsbad's Family Fall Festival is an authentic German all-ages event located in the Strawberry Fields. With a $10 entrance fee, you can enjoy German food and beer, a live performance, a corn maze, and countless more fall activities. This event is a great way to support your local community, as proceeds from the event go to charities and Rotary clubs in the local Carlsbad area.

Friday, Sept. 29-Sunday, Oct. 1 & Friday, Oct. 6-Sunday, Oct. 8

Hosted by the German American Societies of San Diego, this authentic German festival features a long list of traditional German food and drink. Partake in traditional folk dancing as there will be a live performance from the German band Die Guggenbach Buam, coming directly from Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Feeling lucky? Raffle tickets are available for sale for a chance to win two tickets for a flight to Germany! The event is open to all ages, with tickets needed for those 21 and over.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Spanning from Market Street to 14th Street in San Diego's East Village, this 60,000-square-foot event features several local breweries, a diverse range of food vendors, and of course, traditional Oktoberfest festivities. Traditional Polka music and full Oktoberfest apparel will fill the heart of East Village, creating a true Oktoberfest experience. Tickets are only available to those 21 and over, as the event is for adults only. Keep an eye out for the diversity of vendors and entertainment, as there will be lots of Latin flair incorporated.

Saturday, Oct. 7

One Paseo in Del Mar will be transformed into Little Munich to celebrate its annual Oktoberfest festival. It will be held on the lawn behind Harland Brewing and will feature craft beer, German-inspired food from The Butchery, games, and live music. Tickets for the 21 and up event are $35 and includes pours from the event's local breweries. Be sure to come dressed up for the chance to win their Oktoberfest costume contest.