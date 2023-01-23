Oceanside Pours Millions Into Upgrading Iconic Pier

The City of Oceanside is spending millions of dollars to make sure its iconic pier has a much longer life.

“We’re replacing the water, the sewer, and electrical components on the pier,” said Nathan Mertz, Oceanside’s Public Works Division Manager.

Mertz said the city is spending $5.5 million over the next 10 months to upgrade pipes and parts that are nearing their age limits.

“Just being in this harsh marine environment, the salt spray, the salt mist takes its toll on a lot of the metal components on the pier,” Mertz explained.

$4 million came from the federal government’s American Recovery Act Fund. The City of Oceanside is picking up the rest.

“There’s a lot of people that are curious what the fence is for and what’s going on out here,” said Adam Lockwood, owner of the Oceanside Pier & Bait. Lockwood’s shop is the only business operating on the pier right now.

“I’m happy with the progress. It was well overdue,” smiled Lockwood.

Mertz said the new water, sewer and electrical lines should be installed by fall 2023. He anticipated those upgrades will serve the pier for at least another 35 years.