Oceanside restaurant hopes to start zero-waste trend to combat climate change

Climate change.

It includes so much more than just a significant and long-lasting change in the Earth's climate and weather patterns.

Heat waves, droughts and floods; all of which are aggravated by climate change, have already exposed millions of people around the world to food and water insecurity.

A pretty unique restaurant in Oceanside is hoping to help spark some change.

The love and admiration for plants is front and center at this restaurant in Oceanside. “We just think of it as a celebration of plants, just really good food that happens to be plant based,” explained owner, Davin Waite.

The Plot, has a 100% plant-based menu, but there is a lot more that goes into this place.

A strong commitment to zero-waste practices being one.

“Sometimes when you use a whole plant and you get creative, the food gets way better too. And that’s one thing we’ve had so much fun finding is we do all these things because they’re the right thing to do, but it also has this great impact on guest experience,” said owner, Jessica Waite.

It’s almost like taking a step back in time when you visit The Plot.

A lush garden, just steps away from the entrance.

You’ll find the owner, Davin Waite, pruning away as he and other workers enjoy a moment in the sun.

Much of the menu, comes right from the garden.

And this day is no different.

Broccoli and other greens being picked to serve, giving the true meaning of farm to table.

It’s important for The Plot to follow a few basic rules.

To build community around the restaurant, provide a great culture for their team, offer delicious food; all while instilling great environmental practices.

That means getting anything plastic out of the restaurant, and using boxes that compost very easily and can turn into soil in your backyard, as well as things that the guest may not even see.

“If we work with local purveyors, local farmers, local mushroom growers, then they can bring us things in tubs. They’re coming from right down the street. And the food tastes better because it’s local and not getting refrigerated all the way here, but also we can really minimize our waste that way and a lot of times it’s better for their business too,” added Jessica Waite.

Owners Jessica and Davin hope this is a small step in the right direction.

Showing that zero waste can be done, hoping more restaurants and even us at home think about how we can help protect the planet for the next generation.

“I truly believe that, and a lot of people who know a lot more than me believe that the more food we grow in our communities, the stronger we’re going to be and the healthier we’re going to be,” Jessica added.

The only waste passed through the restaurant are romaine stems, and those are brought home and given to the couple’s pet giant tortoise, Winston Churchill.

So everything is used one way or another.