Vice President Harris briefly visits San Diego for fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in San Diego Friday to attend a political fundraiser.

Harris will speak at a "political event" at 3:40 p.m., then depart Miramar shortly after 5 p.m., en route back to Los Angeles International Airport.

On Thursday, Harris spoke at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, then flew to Los Angeles, where she has at home in the Brentwood area on the western end of the city. She is scheduled to fly from Los Angeles and arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar shortly after 2 p.m., according to the White House.

Harris' trip will be the first presidential administration visit to the San Diego area since March of 2023, when President Joe Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss plans for Australia's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines.

During that visit, Biden also spoke at a fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe. He previously visited San Diego in October 2022, making stops in Oceanside and Carlsbad.

In her remarks at the Air Force Academy Thursday, Harris noted the approaching 80th anniversary of D-Day, which she called a "shining moment of Allied bravery and sacrifice made possible because of America's air power."

"In the months leading up to the landings, it was our pilots, our planes, and our air crews that knocked the enemy from the sky," Harris said. "It was America's forces in the air that bombed train tracks and fuel depots to prevent Nazi reinforcements from reaching the frontlines and helped defeat tyranny and fascism in Europe.

"Eighty years ago, over the beaches of Normandy, America won control of the skies, and we have kept it ever since."