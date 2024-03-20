San Diego police investigating shooting near Ocean Beach Pier

San Diego police are investigating a shooting near the Ocean Beach Pier on Wednesday night.

A 22-year-old man walked into a 7-Eleven store in the 2100 block of Bacon Street and told an employee that he had been shot in the chest in the Ocean Beach Pier parking lot, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police found the victim and confirmed at least one gunshot wound to the neck, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The department confirmed that witnesses heard shots in the pier parking lot and were also investigating a woman getting struck by a vehicle in the same area.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are at both scenes working to determine if the two incidents are related.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.