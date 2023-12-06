Ocean Beach residents upset over abandoned campers, trash dumped in lot near Robb Field

Ocean Beach residents are frustrated with abandoned vehicles, trash and people sleeping overnight in vehicles in a dirt parking lot near Robb Field and the dog beach.

Over the weekend, San Diego police put warning notices on two abandoned campers informing the owners that it was unlawful to leave a vehicle in the same place for 72 hours and that it's illegal to leave an inoperable vehicle in the same place on public property for four hours. One man told NBC 7 on Sunday that he had been staying in one of the abandoned campers.

"I came to be with a friend who had community and connections here and his friend, his friend's girlfriend owns these and they were just like leaving them here for a second. They were trying to move them to another property," the man who didn't want to be identified said.

As of Wednesday, one of the two campers had been removed by the city and the city said they planned to remove the second on Thursday. Neighbors in the area say the parking lot has been an ongoing issue.

"You pay a ton of rent to live here and you live upstairs, so you can see the ocean view and then you look out and there's just like trashy vehicles and people living in them and just not a good view," said Elizabeth Marino, who is a stay-at-home mom with a newborn and a 2-year-old.

Her neighbor Joanna Sullivan said she feels bad for the people staying overnight in their vehicles, but she doesn't like the fact that the parking lot is being used for people to dispose of their trash.

"I do know that the increased dump fees at the landfill have forced people to utilize the open dumpsters, unfortunately, and there is a little bit of dumping going on, and it is unsightly," Sullivan said.