Ocean Beach bakery locks door during business hours after string of theft by homeless people

Popular Ocean Beach bakery, Phatties Bake Shop, is changing how they greet customers due to a recent rash of theft by homeless San Diego residents.

Phatties offers unique coffee and tea drinks, but specializes in vegan and gluten-free baked goods. After opening in 2020, it's quickly become a neighborhood staple.

But now, the popular spot has been forced to lock their front door during business hours.

“Recently we’ve had people that are unhoused coming in and stealing whatever is available,” said Susan Madueno, Co-owner of Phatties Bake Shop.

Over the past few days, the thefts have become more brazen.

“What started happening about three days ago is that a gentleman with a weapon has been coming in and he has a crowbar, which really alarmed one of our girls,” Madueno said.

The recent theft is leaving her employees shaken to the core.

"As soon as I noticed that one of our employees was incredibly scared, I said you know what, I can’t let this go, I have to file a police report. I have to get somebody on it and I have to formally complain about it because this is not okay," Madueno said.

The shop which remains open for business now asks customers to ring a doorbell for entry, and employees will come to them. They've has also implemented an employee buddy system and additional security tools like a horn.

Madueno told NBC 7 she did indeed file a police report.

Along with the safety of her employees and customers, Madueno said she is concerned about her business.

"I don’t like the idea of having to close our doors during peak hours. Once again, we are trying not to, but if our employees are not feeling comfortable and safe, they have every right to, and we’ve allowed them to do that," Madueno said.

She remains optimistic that locking down the store will be only temporary and that her business can return to normal operating procedures.

“I’m hoping that down the road that this will go away but if it doesn’t, we will continue to keep our head up and we will do our best to make sure that our employees and customers feel safe,” Madueno said.