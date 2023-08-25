ramona

Oaks Fire burning near homes in Ramona

Cal Fire said homes on Rancho Santa Theresa Dr. would be threatened soon

By Rafael Avitabile

SkyRanger 7

Oaks Fire Details as of 4:40 p.m.

  • Size: 3 acres
  • Location: State Route 78 near Rancho Santa Teresa Dr.
  • Road closures: SR-78 between Rancho Santa Teresa Dr. and Ramona Trails Dr.
  • No evacuation warnings at this time

Cal Fire is holding flames from a small brush fire that sparked Friday in Ramona from inching too close to nearby homes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Cal Fire reported the Oaks Fire just before 4 p.m. near State Route 78 and Rancho Santa Theresa Dr. It was described as spreading dangerously fast and quickly grew to between 3 and 5 acres. Cal Fire said homes on Rancho Santa Theresa could be threatened soon if progress wasn't made.

By 4:30 p.m. smoke from the fire had all but dissipated after helicopters made several water and retardant drops over the flames, and at 5 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire was stopped at 3 acres.

No evacuation warnings have been issued. SR-78 was closed between Rancho Santa Teresa Dr. and Ramona Trails Dr.

Local

clear the shelters 4 hours ago

Moment of zen: Watch adoptable San Diego kittens at play

Things to Do in San Diego 11 hours ago

In Your Neighborhood: What's happening this weekend in San Diego

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

ramona
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us