Oaks Fire burning near homes in Ramona

Oaks Fire Details as of 4:40 p.m.

Size: 3 acres

3 acres Location: State Route 78 near Rancho Santa Teresa Dr.

State Route 78 near Rancho Santa Teresa Dr. Road closures: SR-78 between Rancho Santa Teresa Dr. and Ramona Trails Dr.

SR-78 between Rancho Santa Teresa Dr. and Ramona Trails Dr. No evacuation warnings at this time

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO [Final] #OaksFire has been stopped at approx. 3 acres. HWY 78 has been closed from Rancho Santa Teresa Dr to Ramona Trails Drive for the next few hours while crews mop up and extinguish hot spots. pic.twitter.com/TfEHwE8qY9 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 26, 2023

Cal Fire is holding flames from a small brush fire that sparked Friday in Ramona from inching too close to nearby homes.

Cal Fire reported the Oaks Fire just before 4 p.m. near State Route 78 and Rancho Santa Theresa Dr. It was described as spreading dangerously fast and quickly grew to between 3 and 5 acres. Cal Fire said homes on Rancho Santa Theresa could be threatened soon if progress wasn't made.

By 4:30 p.m. smoke from the fire had all but dissipated after helicopters made several water and retardant drops over the flames, and at 5 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire was stopped at 3 acres.

No evacuation warnings have been issued. SR-78 was closed between Rancho Santa Teresa Dr. and Ramona Trails Dr.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.