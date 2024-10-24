Nurse Navigation program expands in East County

The Nurse Navigation program, which aims to decrease the number of unnecessary ambulance calls and emergency room visits, plans on expanding into 11 new cities, reaching 500,000 new people.

Shelby Ortmeier is among the many dispatchers responding to the daily emergencies in the community.

“We get about 169 calls a day,” fire communications supervisor Ortmeier said.

Ortmeier said a significant number of calls are often medical emergencies that are non-life-threatening.

“Flu-like symptoms, cold-like symptoms, just basic illnesses that you can get cared for at a doctor’s office,” Ortmeier said.

Last year, El Cajon, American Medical Response and Heartland Fire and Rescue launched the Nurse Navigation program to redirect those some calls to a licensed nurse practitioner.

“That does two things: One, it gives the patient what they need at the right time, and, two, it helps decant the emergency department from visits that they don’t necessarily need to be seeing,” said Christian Wallis, CEO of Grossmont Healthcare District.

The program has also helped free up resources for emergencies that are life-threatening, according to Wallis.

Due to its 96% proven success rate, the Nurse Navigation program is expanding across cities in East County.

“It’s helpful to be able to transfer those types of calls to a Nurse Navigator,” Ortmeier said.

Last month, the Nurse Navigation Program was activated in La Mesa and Lemon Grove, and, in the coming weeks, it will be implemented in in the Grossmont Healthcare District, including Santee, San Diego County, San Miguel, Alpine, Lakeside, Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection Districts, and the areas serviced by the Viejas, Sycuan and Barona Fire departments.

The expansion of the program will cost $300,000, which will be funded by the Grossmont Healthcare District, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, and fire departments from the various cities all contributed towards the funding of the program.