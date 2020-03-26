Nurse at Las Colinas Detention Facility Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A nurse at the Las Colinas Detention Facility who tested positive for coronavirus, and nine of her coworkers, were in quarantine at home Thursday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The nurse isolated herself March 22 when she started feeling sick, and tested positive for COVID-19 three days later, according to the SDSO.

Nine of the nurses's coworkers were told to quarantine at home out of an abundance of caution and their exposure risk is considered low. Two have them are awaiting test results.

The nurse wore Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during every face-to-face interaction with inmates, the SDSO said. Inmates who may have come in close contact with the nurse have been identified and none of them were in isolation as of March 26.

The SDSO said it has taken steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus within its jails, including suspending visits and implementing enhanced pre-booking medical screenings. Additionally, inmates with less than 30 days on their sentences are being released.

Spread across several facilities, the department has set aside 168 beds for isolation purposes and prepared isolation cells.

As of March 26, no inmate in a San Diego County jails has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the SDSO. To date, 33 have been tested and 25 have come back negative. The results for the remaining eight are pending. There are currently 26 inmates in quarantine

The SDSO said 31 of its more than 4,300 employees have reported flu-like symptoms and have self-quarantined.

