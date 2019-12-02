Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Car Near I-5 in Middletown

A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a minivan near an Interstate 5 off-ramp in San Diego's Middletown area, officials said.

The deadly crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the I-5 off-ramp at West Olive and India streets, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the 38-year-old pedestrian was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a 55-year-old driver in a Chrysler minivan exiting the northbound I-5 off-ramp to India Street.

He was critically hurt and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. A short time later, police confirmed the man's death.

About a half-hour after the crash, a traffic alert was issued for northbound I-5 at India Street. Officials said the closure was expected to last about four hours.

NBC 7 Traffic Reporter Ashley Matthews noted speeds on the I-5 halted to 5 mph in the area around the incident.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident. The victim's name has not yet been released.

No other information was available.