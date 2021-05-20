North Park to Glow Thursday in Support of Small, San Diego Businesses

North Park business owners and locals will unite Thursday night – glowing cell phones in hand – in support of the small businesses that make up San Diego’s ultra-hip neighborhood, which like all communities, continues its recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

At sunset, about 7:45 p.m., North Park Main Street will host “Lights on North Park,” a ceremony in support of the 1,000 restaurants, retail shops and other small businesses in the community. The group plans to gather in the heart of North Park – at 30th Street and University Avenue, just steps from the North Park sign – and raise their lit-up cellphones in a show of solidarity.

Organizers will also hand out ribbons as a symbol of the community’s ongoing support for the small businesses that make North Park, well, North Park.

The neighborhood in San Diego’s Uptown area has long been a hub for craft beer, buzzy restaurants and small, local retailers.

And, although the coronavirus pandemic has certainly hit the community, nearly a dozen new small businesses are set to open there in the coming months, hopefully fueling the recovery process. New additions will include the French eatery Patisserie Melanie, Rouleur Brewing, and Chop Suey Social Club, to name a few.

Thursday’s celebration starts right after the weekly North Park Farmers Market and will also include live art and music – bringing those vibes of an actual small event (can we even remember what that is?).

