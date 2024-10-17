More than a dozen middle school students were treated for consuming a “banned substance” in North Hollywood Thursday morning, fire officials confirmed

A total of 16 were treated by first responders after the Los Angeles Fire Department, which received a medical aid call at around 10:30 a.m. from Walter Reed Middle school on Irvine Avenue.

Among the students linked to the substance, two were transported to a local hospital while 14 others were released to the school.

None of the students suffered from life-threatening conditions, the LAFD said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District acknowledged the incident, saying the students “may have consumed a banned substances.

“We ask that you talk to your children about substance abuse and the harmful side effects of controlled substances. We need your help to educate our students about the harms that drugs can cause," the LAUSD said.