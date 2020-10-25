North County Small Businesses Offer Voter Specials by Showing Off ‘I Voted' Sticker

Sunday marks nine days away from election day and San Diego County is seeing a record-high number of early voting. The San Diego County Registrars of Voters say they have now received more than 650,000 ballots. This is about a 300% increase from this time in the 2016 election cycle.

Several North County small businesses are trying to encourage voting by offering promotions to their services if customers show them their "I voted" sticker or share their photos on social media.

"It's election month and most of the people are voting sometime this month and it's not election day anymore," said Mike Kennedy, the co-owner of the Inn at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

"There's so much stress going on. I mean there are so many things, there's a pandemic, there's all kinds of conversations about who we are as a society that we're having to face and to confront right now," Kennedy said. "We really want to reward people for participating in (voting)."

Several small businesses in North County are offering discounts to voters! All you have to do is show off your #IVoted sticker. The story tonight on @nbcsandiego https://t.co/bSyLdwTXHV pic.twitter.com/U83Ybmfznw — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) October 25, 2020

In an effort to promote civic engagement the family owned business is offering a weekday special at their intimate inn calling it a “VOTECATION."

"Our Votecation package is just our little gesture to say thank you for participating in our democracy," Kennedy said.

Tucked away in Leucadia Four Moon Spas is also offering a deal for those casting their ballots.

"This year, especially, I think we've all have been squeezed a little bit in our lives," said Courtney Mars, co-founder of Four Moon Spas.

In April, NBC 7 visited the spa which dealt with hard closures for several months, but they are now back up and running and offering $10 off a facial or massage to customers as long as they showcase that “I VOTED” sticker in person or via social media.

"We feel very passionate about using our voice especially women voters I think it's a really important time for women to use their voice and to be able to exercise the right to vote," Mars said.

These small businesses say they are keen on keeping the vibrant spirit of Encinitas alive, for them that supports comes from locals and their community.

"We say that Encinitas is our resort and we have about 20 to 30 different restaurants," said Shangwen Kennedy, co-owner of the Inn at Moonlight Beach.