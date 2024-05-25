Water contact closures, advisories listed for these San Diego County beaches

San Diego County health officials have released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches in effect Saturday.

San Diego County beaches with water contact closures:

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

San Diego beaches with water contact advisories:

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;

-- Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300' south;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, Fanuel Park -- 150' east and west;

-- Mission Bay, Fiesta Island -- Northwest Shoreline;

-- Mission Bay, North Bonita Cove -- 150' on either side of the restroom complex;

-- Mission Bay, South Crown Point -- 150' north and south of drain near restrooms.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.