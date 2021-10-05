Normal Heights Takes Flight With New Mural Fundraiser

Have you ever dreamed of contributing beautiful artwork to your local community but might not have the artistic skills necessary?

The Adams Avenue Business Association (AABA) is asking for your help.

The AABA, Normal Heights Urban Arts Group and Normal Heights Community Development Corporation are asking community members and art patrons for financial support in the installation of new, permanent artwork.

The "Kaleidoscope of Butterflies" mosaic mural project is set to be created on the exterior walls of the Adams Recreation Center building on 35th Street.

Kim Emerson

On their GoFundMe page, the organizations say the money raised will go toward mosaic materials, insurance, permits and maintenance among other costs for the mural.

Mosaic artist Kim Emerson designed the "Kaleidoscope of Butterflies" and is transferring it to the City’s civic art collection.

Emerson has created mosaic art in San Diego since 1991. Her work can be seen throughout the county, the nation and the world.

The "Kaleidoscope of Butterflies" consists of colorful butterfly wings overlapping in a linear pattern.

According to the fundraising page, the juxtaposition of the artwork highlights the relationship of the urban vs. the natural environment in Normal Heights.

If you're interested in donating, you can visit Normal Heights Community Development Corp.'s GoFundMe page.