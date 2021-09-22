San Diego International Airport Arts Program Invites Travelers to ‘Make Themselves at Home'

San Diego International Airport’s (SAN) Arts Program has unveiled a new exhibit that explores how the concept of home differs for each person.

The Make Yourself at Home exhibition is located throughout Terminal 2 pre-and-post security screening. It features 16 exhibitors whose artwork and collections showcase how home is experienced differently by all, and how it shapes memories, identities and lives.

"We hope passengers traveling through San Diego take a moment to embrace the art and find new meaning in what home means to them," said San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Kimberly Becker.

The artists rely on the motif of home as a way to draw connections between personal histories, and timely political themes including immigration, homelessness, urban planning, race and gender.

"The timing of this collection couldn’t be better considering many of us spent a large part of 2020 at home during the pandemic and have different takeaways on the meaning of home, as well as what it means to be able to leave home and then return,” said Senior Manager of the airport's arts program Chris Chalupsky.

Types of artwork in the exhibition include sculpture, painting, photography, video, woven textiles, ceramics, site-specific installation, and more.

The exhibition will run through May 2022.