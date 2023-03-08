Non-Married Women Are Influential In the Work Place, Study Shows

A recent study conducted by Wells Fargo found women and specifically women who aren’t married are becoming an increasingly influential part of the workforce, but one thing hasn’t changed.

Although the number of never-married women in the workforce has tripled just in the last decade, many believe there is more work to be done.

Blaire Adkins is a 27-year-old San Diegan who joined the workforce two years ago. She’s a data analyst for the pharmaceutical industry.

"I think my team is heavily dominated by single female women,” Adkins said.

She’s one of the millions of single women who are leading the way in the workforce. The report reveals the number of never-married women has grown a staggering 20% over the past decade.

"Me as a single woman, I think like I only can rely on myself so like my earnings and everything, it's just me. Whereas you know, married individuals, two different workplaces and salaries could be factored in,” Adkins said.

The report states that despite women becoming increasingly important in the workforce, the gender pay gap persists, which limits a single woman’s ability to build wealth– a challenge Blaire understands all too well.

Wells Fargo The wage gap, as measured by women's median weekly earnings for full-time workers relative to men's of the same marital status, is narrower for single women than married women. The pay gap is smallest among men and women who have never married, reflecting the generally younger population of this group who are earlier in their career.

She doesn’t just rely on her job to meet her basic needs. The income her job provides is also the lifeline to her well-being.

“I'm a type 1 diabetic, so I have insulin to pay for and medical supplies. So that definitely plays a role in my job and industry as well,” she said.

Adkins said that’s what drives her to pave her way to success in her industry.

"You know the saying, two is better than one, but I feel like in my case it makes me work harder because I only have my earnings so I need to work to get to the top to keep being successful,” she said.

She said she would like to see pay equity in the workforce.

"I feel like women work hard, and men work hard as well, so why should there be discrepancies in pay?” Adkins said.

The report suggests that narrowing pay gaps would improve the financial security of the American economy and could also help businesses with a significant customer base of single women.

The study can be found here.