No ticket for 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony? NBC 7's Steven Luke found options

While 300,000 lucky ticket holders got tickets to view the Opening Ceremony along the River Seine in Paris, thousands of others — including a few San Diegans NBC 7's Steven Luke crossed paths with — attended watch parties at more than two dozen sites across the city, including at Parc Monceau in the City of Light's 8th Arrondissement.

The viewing sites at the 26 locations and free, with sports and activities on location as well as giant screens that will feature broadcasts of the competitions.

While the sites are open, there is still security to go through, something not everybody wanted to wait for. Luke saw several people jumping the barriers with security guards tracking down individuals, but at one point, a section of the barrier came down and what appeared to be about 50 people entered, not all of whom could be tracked down.

Fans watching the Opening Ceremony at Parc Monceau in the City of Light's 8th Arrondissement. (NBC 7)

After two and a half months of traveling across France, the Olympic torch will make its grand return to Paris on July 26 for the Opening Ceremony. The torch will end its journey at the start of the Olympic celebration.

French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou became the first Olympic torch carrier in France back in May after it arrived in Marseille’s Old Port on a majestic three-mast ship from Greece for the welcoming ceremony at sunset in the city’s Old Port.

Snoop Dogg, who seems to be everywhere during the Paris Olympics, was spotted Friday morning carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony. The rapper was one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which has slowly has journeyed toward Paris since. Snoop Dogg’s leg was in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.

Snoop is in Paris to help cover the games for NBC, part of its efforts to infuse its coverage with pop culture.