No high marks on California's first snowpack report of 2024, but San Diego water supply is in good shape

The California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) issued its first snowpack report of 2024.

It isn’t great.

The snow in the Sierra Nevada is roughly 25% of the state’s average for this time of year.

"Last year on this date, we were standing on almost five feet of snow. So, vastly different from what we are standing on here today," said Sean de Guzman of the CDWR. They just pulled a seven-inch sample near the Sequoia National Forest.

While that’s not great, it’s not the end of the world thanks to last winter’s windfall, which basically erased California's drought in three months.

“We’re still seeing those benefits,” said Efren Lopez of the San Diego County Water Authority. “Reservoirs across the state are doing well above average at about 116%.”

However, the water resources specialist acknowledged the snowpack isn’t great this winter.

“It has been really dry. November and December were below average,” said Lopez. “We still have really strong water months of the year, which are January, February, March and even into April.”

San Diego County is still reaping the rewards of last winter’s storms.

“Our reservoirs have 50% more water this year than they did last year,” said Lopez.

A City of San Diego spokesman said their reservoirs are also still doing well.

“Last year at this time the City’s reservoirs held 220,154-acre feet of water,” said spokesman Ramon Galindo. “This year they are holding 310,674-acre feet. This is approximately an additional 30 billion gallons, which is enough water to supply City residents for over six months.”

Efren Lopez said San Diegans also shouldn’t fret over a few dry months, even a few dry years. He said ratepayers and the SDCWA’s water partners have invested billions in infrastructure like saltwater desalination, Pure Water, and water storage. Lopez said they believe it’s enough to protect San Diego County through 2045.

“San Diego has enough supplies and enough resources to get us through multiple dry years, but we’re always happy when we get additional rainfall,” he smiled. “It’s good for the environment. It’s good for the plants.”