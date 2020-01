Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and No. 7 San Diego State beat Wyoming 72-52 to remain undefeated.

San Diego State is 16-0 overall and 5-0 Mountain West. It continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time, finishing a school-record 34-3.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for Wyoming. Hunter Thompson added 15 for the Cowboys, who lost their third straight.