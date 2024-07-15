US-Mexico Border

Nine people hospitalized after fall from border wall in Otay

The nine patients, who are all expected to survive, were taken to UCSD Hillcrest, Sharp Memorial and Mercy hospitals for treatment

By Eric S. Page

A section of the border wall where nine people fell on Sunday night.
A large group of people were hurt late on Sunday night when they fell from the fence separating the U.S. and Mexico in Otay.

The nine undocumented immigrants all fell around 11:30 p.m. attempting to go over the 30-foot wall near Brittania Boulevard and Brittania Court.

That section of fence is in an area where the Big Toy Depot, an indoor RV and boat storage facility, is located. Large empty lots sit next to it.

The nine patients were taken to UCSD Hillcrest, Sharp Memorial and Mercy hospitals for treatment of minor to moderate injuries. They are all expected to survive their injuries.

