Nimitz Blvd closed due to deadly hit-and-run in Point Loma Heights

Nimitz Boulevard in Point Loma Heights was closed early Thursday due to a deadly hit and run, San Diego Police said.

Around 5 a.m., three vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed when one struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD officer O'Brian said.

All vehicles left the scene.

Southbound Nimitz Boulevard will be closed from Chatsworth Boulevard and Interstate 8/Sunset Cliffs Boulevard until at least 10 a.m., according to SigAlert.

