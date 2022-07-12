Nice Guys Don't Always Finish Last: Aztecs Coaching Legend Steve Fisher Receives “Nice Guy Of The Year” Honor.

We've all heard the expression, "Nice guys finish last."

Steve Fisher keeps proving that wrong, keeps proving that it's just an expression and not a fact of life.

Fisher, known throughout college basketball and San Diego as a "nice guy," keeps finishing first.

Fisher finished first in all of college basketball in 1989, winning a the NCAA Division 1 National Championship with Michigan. Fisher finished first in his conference 6 times as head coach at San Diego State. Now, he's finishing first in community awards.

On Tuesday, Fisher was announced as San Diego's 2022 Nice Guy of the Year.

"I'm thrilled that I am this years recipient of the Nice Guys, a tremendous organization that has done so much for so many."

The San Diego Nice Guys, a local non-profit, will honor Coach Fisher at their 42nd annual fundraising gala in October. Each year, the Nice Guys recognize a local community leader who has given their time, money and support to help San Diegans improve their lives. Founded in 1979, the Nice Guys of San Diego total charitable distributions now exceed $23 million dollars.

This year part of the funds raised will go to the San Diego chapter of the ALS Association. This is a cause that is close to Fisher's heart, in 2011 his son Mark was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"When Mark was diagnosed in 2011, from that moment on we've been 2 feet in the boat doing anything we can to assist in helping with awareness and money because we need a cure. Lou Gehrig had that speech over 75 years ago and not nearly enough has been done to move and find a cure for it, and I'm hoping that in my lifetime or Mark's lifetime, our lifetime we'll find one."

Fisher is SDSU's all-time wins leader, in his 18 season on the Mesa he led the Aztecs to 10 conference titles, 8 NCAA appearances and 13 post season appearances.

The 2022 Nice Guy of the Year Gala will be Saturday October 1st at the Marriott Marquis, tickets are available for purchase. The Nice Guys website, https://www.sdniceguys.com/ has more information on the event.