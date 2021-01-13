New Zealander Was Fatally Beaten New Year's Eve After Sexually Battering Mission Beach Party-Goers: SDPD

San Diego police said on Wednesday that a man found badly beaten in Mission Beach on New Year's Day has succumbed to his injuries.

New Zealander Hadleigh Keane was located around 11 a.m. by officers after a passer-by called 911 to report a possible drug overdose. However, police rapidly discovered Keane was in medical distress and rushed him to a local hospital after providing first aid.

The life-saving measures were ultimatley unsuccessful, however, and Keane died last Friday.

Since Keane was found, investigators said they have determined he was in San Diego for work and was last seen attending a New Year's Eve party in Mission Beach, where Keane had an altercation with two men after being thrown out of the party for allegedly battered several women.

Police said the men were last seen heading on foot to the nearby boardwalk.

Keane was found at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Santa Barbara Place.

San Diego police told NBC 7 on Wednesday that were been able to gather information on the suspects, and have completed their investigation and were passing it along to the district attorney's office for review.

Anyone with information about the series of events is being asked to call the San Diego police at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.