New year, more rain: Showers expected Wednesday morning, more coming this weekend

Tuesday's postcard weather will give way to rain for most of the county on Wednesday, and then after a couple of dry days, the showers will return for the weekend.

The storm system is expected to roll in Wednesday morning before 8 a.m., with rain touching the North County coast first. A whopping tenth-of-an-inch, maybe a sprinkle or two more, is expected in most communities, according to NBC 7 chief meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

NBC 7's First Alert Doppler Radar shows the bulk of the rain moving east across the county, past the mountains, by around noon and some spot showers could keep the party going into the afternoon for some neighborhoods.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

There's also a chance for a dusting of snow in mountain communities at or above 5,500 feet — Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna, but probably not in Julian. If we do get a white Jan. 3, we'll likely see less than a half-inch of snow, according to meteorologist Greg Bledsoe.

While it may not snow at lower mountain elevations, there will be some wind. A wind advisory will be in place for the San Diego County Mountains from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. That means sustained winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph should be expected.

A high surf advisory is also in store for our coast from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the NWS. The surf won't be as strong as it was to ring in the new year, but some beaches could see wave sets up to 10 feet Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Bledsoe. Parveen said rip currents during this time will be dangerous.

After a sunny but cool Thursday and Friday, there's a chance for late showers on Saturday and more rain on Sunday. The timing of the second storm isn't quite clear at this point, but cooler temperatures could mean chances for snow at lower elevations.

NBC 7's Dana Williams shares some things to keep in mind before heading up the mountain.