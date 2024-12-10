New tech keeps El Cajon residents informed of police calls

El Cajon residents were informed by police Friday that they can now keep informed about police activity in their neighborhoods by using a new web-based technology called Citizen Connect on their mobile phones or computers with internet access.

Citizen Connect allows people to see what calls the police are responding to nearly in real-time and includes a map that shows the location of the call, according to a statement by the El Cajon Police Department announced Friday.

By clicking on this link, residents of El Cajon can try the new technology now, police said.

Residents can also receive alerts when police are active in those locations. They also can review previous calls that are closed by typing in ranges of dates.

The new technology also shows maps of places with the highest number of calls.

The incoming police chief, Jeremiah Larson, said it is a high priority of the department to keep the El Cajon community informed. Citizen Connect promotes transparency and communication between the community and the police department, he added.

Citizen Connect does not provide exact addresses, only the block number location of the call, according to the website.