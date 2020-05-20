New Task Force to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Underrepresented Communities

Community leaders are taking action to step-up COVID-19 testing in inner-city areas.

On Wednesday morning outside the Tubman-Chavez Community Center on Euclid Avenue in Valencia Park, Reverend Shane Harris announced the formation of the COVID-19 Equity Task Force.

Harris, founder of the People's Alliance for Justice, was joined by San Diego City Council Member Monica Montgomery, as well as Health and Human Services Agency Director of South and Central Regions Barbara Jimenez and Dr. Suzanne Afflalo.

Harris said the goal of the task force is to increase the 3 Ts -- Testing, Tracking and Treatment -- in inner-city communities.

"We know when we talk about reopening, we must talk about adequate testing," Harris said.

The Tubman-Chavez Community Center is one of two new state-run testing sites that opened Tuesday.

Montgomery said 116 people were successfully tested there Tuesday.

The site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of the month. Beginning June 1, it will switch to Monday through Friday.

Testing is free at the state-run testing sites and you do not need a recommendation from a doctor.

You do need to make an appointment, though. Appointments can be scheduled online or by contacting 888-634-1123.