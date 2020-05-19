New COVID-19 Testing Sites Open in Chollas View, El Cajon

Two new state-run coronavirus testing sites opened in San Diego County on Tuesday and residents will not be required to have a doctor’s referral in order to visit.

One of the new sites will be in El Cajon while the other is in Chollas View, where locals can obtain a nasal swab test. At both sites, individuals will be asked if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying health issues.

The testing centers were designed to schedule a limited number of people daily in order to reduce any crowds from showing up at the same time, a move made to decrease the spread of the coronavirus. For this reason, it may be several days before an appointment is available.

The testing site in El Cajon is located at the San Diego County Assessor Office and the San Diego site is located at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center.

All state-run testing areas are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments can be scheduled online or by contacting 888-634-1123.

For more information on testing sites in San Diego County, click here.