New Task Force to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Underrepresented Communities

Community leaders are taking action to step-up COVID-19 testing in inner-city areas.

On Wednesday morning outside the Tubman-Chavez Community Center on Euclid Avenue in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego, the Rev. Shane Harris announced the formation of the COVID-19 Equity Task Force.

Harris, who is the founder of the People's Alliance for Justice, was joined by San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery; Barbara Jimenez, the Health and Human Services Agency director of South and Central Regions; and Dr. Suzanne Afflalo.

Harris said the goal of the task force is to increase the three Ts -- testing, tracking and treatment -- in inner-city communities.

"We know when we talk about reopening, we must talk about adequate testing," said Harris.

Montgomery said 116 people were successfully tested at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center on Tuesday.

One of two new state-run testing sites opened Tuesday is located at the center. The site will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of the month. Beginning June 1, it will switch to Monday through Friday.

Testing is free at the state-run testing sites. While a doctor's recommendation is not required, appointments are. They can be scheduled online or by calling 888-634-1123.