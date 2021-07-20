New Sushi Bar Takes a Spin in the Convoy District

Mikami Bar & Revolving Sushi has created a dining experience where over 70 types of sushi rotate along an expansive conveyor belt that winds through the entire restaurant, passing each booth and bar seat.

Mikami, located in the historic Convoy District, is now open for an extended lunch period with dinner hours to be announced in the coming weeks.

Owners say the 6,000 square foot kaiten-zushi style restaurant is California’s largest revolving sushi restaurant.

The unique service in combination with Japanese cuisine is open to people of all ages and palates.

The interactive dining style encourages guests to eat with their eyes first, choosing dishes as they approach their seats. Colorful plates distinguish the price of each dish.

For sushi aficionados, the restaurant offers traditional nigiri sushi selections, including classics like shrimp, red snapper and sea urchin gunkan.

Modern interpretations include the mikami shrimp tempura roll and the salmon carpaccio roll for those craving a twist on tradition.

Beyond the sushi options on the conveyor belt, all of the booths are equipped with touchscreen tablets where guests can order appetizers, drinks and other snacks.