New Lineup, Same Result: Padres Lose to Dodgers

The Padres added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Brandon Drury in an attempt to be able to beat the Dodgers. Right now it seems like they could get a DeLorean, go back and grab Willie Mays, Ernie Banks, Mariano Rivera, and Mike Schmidt in their primes and still not be able to take down L.A.

The Friars fell again at Dodger Stadium, 8-3 on Saturday night, their 16th loss in 18 games against their longtime Tinseltown tormentors. Mike Clevinger got the start and one pitch was not working real well. It was the pitch that led to the loss.

Clevinger gave up a pair of homers, a solo shot to Will Smith and a 3-run blast from Max Muncy, both on hanging sliders. Clev allowed five runs and didn't make it out of the 5th inning.

For a brief time he was pitching with a lead. All three of the Friars runs came in the 4th inning. With the Dodgers up 2-0, Brandon Drury laced an RBI double down the left field line to bring home Juan Soto for their first tally of the evening. Jake Cronenworth plated number two with an RBI groundout and Wil Myers put San Diego on top with an RBI single to right field.

The Dodgers made it 7-3 with a pair of sacrifice flies in the 7th inning and, even with the reinforcements, that was too big a gap to overcome.

Yu Darvish tries to help the Padres avoid a sweep on Sunday evening against Tyler Anderson.

