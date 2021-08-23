New East Village Restaurant, Callie Closes Due to COVID-19

Callie Restaurant in East village, named one of the hottest new places to eat in San Diego is closed due to COVID-19.

The special occasion eatery just recently began its self-imposed closure.

Callie's doors are locked and according to the restaurant website they'll remain closed for 10 days. The restaurant just opened in June.

Eater San Diego lists it as one of the hottest new restaurants of 2021. It is a stark reminder that the ills of the pandemic have not left the struggling restaurant industry.

Opening Callie was a triumph for award winning Chef and Owner Travis Swikard.

Closing, even if it is just 10 days must feel like a defeat.

The notice to its customers is on the front door. Another is on Callie's website. It reads in part, "Your safety and the safety of our team is extremely important to us. With that in mind we have made the decision to close Callie for the next ten days after a case of COVID-19."

StoryHouse Spirits is a block away. Bar manager Elliott Mizuki says fewer open restaurants means less foot traffic.

"It's brand new now they have an award-winning chef and its really unfortunate to happen to the employees,” Mizuki said.

It effects the whole neighborhood, but Mizuki respects Callie's decision.

"It’s all about protecting each other. We are a neighborhood bar. We focus on the people who come to us. We need to keep the place safe," Mizuki said.

Calle is not alone. Earlier this month Bar One on India street closed. It did so, according to an Instagram post, "To protect our staff and avoid a super spreader event."

Cowboy Star, not far from Callie and also in East Village closed for three days to allow staffers to get tested.

The restaurant voicemail message indicated there was a COVID-19 exposure in the workplace.

Cowboy Star reopened Aug. 10.

Such closures can be a major setback for employees.

"It’s hurtful for people in this industry. 10 days for me as a bar manager, might put me out of rent," Mizuki said.

With COVID cases on the rise, driven by a far more transmissible Delta variant, Mizuki says back to work carries with it some unknowns.

"Every time we walk into work, we don't know what is going to happen show up turn up and hope the employees do to," Mizuki said.

NBC 7 reached out to Callie for an interview about is temporary closure, but we're told that no one would be available to speak to us Monday evening.