Eater San Diego: The East Village Gets a Destination Restaurant in Callie

Native San Diegan-turned-New York City chef Travis Swikard is finally ready to debut his first-ever hometown restaurant in downtown's East Village. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top news of the week from our food and drink scene.

Inside Chef Travis Swikard 's California-Mediterranean Menu

Native San Diegan Travis Swikard returned to San Diego after a decade cooking in New York City to open Callie, which is set to debut June 4. With a menu inspired by the cuisine of countries along the Mediterranean, but showcasing local ingredients, the chef hopes to help bring more attention to the San Diego culinary scene. Swikard shared his story with us on our Scene in San Diego podcast earlier this year – and everything it’s taken to get Callie off the ground. You can listen to our episode with Swikard here or below.

Popular Cuban Restaurant Expanding to Mission Valley

Clairemont's Havana Grill is opening a second location at Westfield Mission Valley that will go beyond its Cuban comfort food menu to feature an on-site bakery whipping up fresh bread for Cuban sandwiches, as well as pastries and desserts. There’s also a Miami-inspired coffee counter at this second location, all set to pour Cuban-style coffee drinks.

San Diego Extends Allowance for Outdoor Dining Spaces

The makeshift dining areas that have sprung up on sidewalks and streets during the coronavirus pandemic have helped provide a much-needed boost to many local restaurants. Now, those outdoor dining spaces will be able to stay put as the pandemic-era ordinance has been extended until summer 2022. Meanwhile, the city is also working on a proposal that would make these temporary spaces permanent. Mayor Todd Gloria joined our podcast earlier this year and talked about why those spaces – and keeping our streets “activated” – is so important. You can check out that episode of our Scene in San Diego podcast here.

A city official said crackdowns on unpermitted structures are about to start ramping up, however, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

Modern Italian Restaurant Lands in Downtown La Jolla

The team behind Ambrogio15 has taken over the former Prepkitchen space in La Jolla and turned it into Semola, which launches this weekend with contemporary Italian cuisine and all-outdoor seating. Featuring untraditional takes on classic Italian dishes and touches of modern technique, the menu includes contributions from a Michelin-starred Italian chef.

20 Essential Breakfast Spots in San Diego

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? Eater's latest guide is for the brunch-loving San Diego community, with 20 top recommendations for morning-focused restaurants around town, from the best diners and coffee shops to pretty cafés, artisan bakeries, and trendy brunch spots, see where to find your first meal of the day.

