New COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Site Coming to San Diego County

The Cathy Hopper Clairemont Friendship Center will be a new COVID-19 testing, monoclonal antibody and post-exposure treatment site.

The Clairemont site will be the fourth MARC site in San Diego County.

“I think it just gives another option for people that are concerned or want to have treatment or testing for COVID it’s an additional option to do that,” San Diegan Greg Myre said.

According to the City of San Diego, the testing and treatment at the site will be available to medically eligible people regardless of their health insurance or immigration status.

MARC sites provide treatment under an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA to treat people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

“Right now we have treatment called monoclonal antibodies. It’s an infusion of antibodies that have been turned into a therapy,” UC San Diego Infectious Disease Doctor Davey Smith said.

Infectious Disease experts say that monoclonal antibody treatments is not a replacement for vaccination.

Along with the new Clairemont location there are other MARC sites in Chula Vista, Hillcrest and Escondido.