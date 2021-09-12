Covid-19

New COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Site Coming to San Diego County

The Clairemont site will be the fourth Monoclonal Antibody Regional Center (MARC) in San Diego County

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Cathy Hopper Clairemont Friendship Center will be a new COVID-19 testing, monoclonal antibody and post-exposure treatment site.

The Clairemont site will be the fourth MARC site in San Diego County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I think it just gives another option for people that are concerned or want to have treatment or testing for COVID it’s an additional option to do that,” San Diegan Greg Myre said.

According to the City of San Diego, the testing and treatment at the site will be available to medically eligible people regardless of their health insurance or immigration status.

Now You Can Get Tested and Treated for COVID at the Same Place

MARC sites provide treatment under an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA to treat people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

“Right now we have treatment called monoclonal antibodies. It’s an infusion of antibodies that have been turned into a therapy,” UC San Diego Infectious Disease Doctor Davey Smith said.

Local

San Diego County Sep 7

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 1,031 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

FBI 2 hours ago

Retired FBI Agent Gives Insight on Newly Declassified Record of 9/11 Attacks

Infectious Disease experts say that monoclonal antibody treatments is not a replacement for vaccination.

Along with the new Clairemont location there are other MARC sites in Chula Vista, Hillcrest and Escondido.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19Clairemontmonoclonal antibody
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us