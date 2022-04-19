New Commercial Lanes Open at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

Local, state and binational leaders gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of seven new commercial truck lanes at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

As many as 4,000 trucks pass through the busy port on a daily basis, so the new lanes will serve as a means to reduce wait times and boost trade through the region. The new lanes bring a total of 16 commercial lanes to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce said more than $50 billion worth of goods come through the port each year, making it the busiest commercial port in California. Economic analysts say that figure would be even higher if it weren’t for the long wait times to get across the border.

That is why the lanes are crucial to the financial wellbeing of Southern California, according to Alejandra Mier y Teran, Executive Director of the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

“Manufacturing is increasing on both sides of the border, but more so in Baja (California),” Mier y Teran said. “So more truck crossings – we see them more because of manufactures, e-commerce and food-related imports and exports. And that is actually fueling job growth.”

The new truck lanes are part of a $122 million modernization and expansion project for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, which also includes new pedestrian lanes that are set to open on an unspecified date.

