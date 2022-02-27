San Ysidro Port of Entry

Port of Entry Construction at San Ysidro Postponed

By City News Service

A construction project scheduled to begin Monday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry crossing into Tijuana has been postponed, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday.

Crews were to begin replacing the existing infrastructure on the southbound privately owned vehicle lanes on the roadway to Tijuana, according to Javier Garcia of the CBP San Diego office.

Workers were going to rebuild 10 lanes, with the closure of five lanes at any given time, Garcia said. The work was scheduled to be completed in six to 10 days.

Travelers through the POE were told to expect delays during construction.

Garcia said the CBP will update the public when a future construction date has been set. No explanation for the postponement was immediately provided.

