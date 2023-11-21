New charge of child porn possession against University City High School teacher

After facing a new charge, a University City high school science teacher and cross-country coach is scheduled to appear in federal court again on Tuesday.

NBC 7 learned Sean Stevenson, 58, is now accused of possessing child pornography. Stevenson was arrested in October on suspicion of trying to meet up with a teenage girl for sex acts.

The criminal complaint filed against Stevenson states the investigation began in April with the arrests of a pimp and prostitute. After searching the prostitute's cell phone, investigators found text messages between her and a San Diego-area phone number prosecutors allege belongs to Stevenson.

The complaint states the user of the San Diego cell number was offering the woman "a finder's fee payment...if she could provide him with an underage prostitute."

An undercover officer posed as the prostitute and began messaging the San Diego cell user earlier this month.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar breaks down the sex trafficking charges a teacher in University City now faces.

In one text exchange, the San Diego cell user asks, "Do you still have a younger girl?"

The undercover officer answered with "Ya, my cousin I was telling u about" and confirmed to the texter that the girl is 16. The San Diego cell user stated, "Ok, I'm very interested," according to the complaint.

Prosecutors allege Stevenson arranged to pay $140 for sex acts with the girl.

When Stevenson arrived at an undisclosed location on El Cajon Boulevard in the Talmadge neighborhood to meet with the girl in October, he was arrested, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Officers found $140 inside his vehicle and his phone number matched the number that had been communicating with the undercover officer, according to a criminal complaint filed against Stevenson.

Stevenson is already facing a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted on that count.

The new indictment alleges Stevenson had a “cellphone and two thumb drives, which contained visual depictions of two children engaging in sexually explicit conduct...”

A protective order has also been issued in the case, because of the nature of the images and the age of those young victims.

Stevenson continues to be held without bail.