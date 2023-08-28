‘Nearly half' of University of San Diego's football team facing discipline for hazing

Nearly half of the University of San Diego football team is facing disciplinary action for allegedly participating in hazing, according to university president Dr. James Harris.

Discipline includes indefinite game suspension, Dr. Harris said in a letter sent to school staff which NBC 7 obtained Monday. The university shared the results of its investigation with the San Diego Police Department and has also invited a third party to review the alleged incident, according to the letter.

No players were believed to be injured.

Reports of hazing were brought to first-year head coach Brandon Moore on Aug. 18. Moore immediately notified Executive Director of Athletics, Bill McGillis leading to a suspension of team activities, Harris' letter said.

Harris said the university's zero-tolerance policy on hazing has been explained to student-athletes at several points this preseason.

"I wish to commend the courageous young men who truthfully recounted what had transpired. They represent the high character and integrity we hope to see in our students," Harris said in his letter.

USD's season opener on Sept. 2 at Cal Poly will be played as scheduled, Harris said.

"One of the values we hold dear at USD is respect for human dignity. We seek to always affirm the dignity of every person and strive to create a culture of respect and inclusivity. Hazing or bullying of any sort is a reprehensible act that denies a person the respect and dignity they deserve. As a university we must continue to strive to make this a community where there is no place for such behavior as we work together to create a more inclusive, sustainable and hopeful world," Harris went on to say in the letter.

Moore, a former NFL linebacker, coached Colorado School of Mines to their first appearance in the D-II national championship game last year. He was hired to replace Dale Lindsay, the winningest coach in USD and Pioneer Football League history. The 80-year-old Lindsay has hinted that he did not choose to retire and was instead let go by the university after a 5-5 season, despite leading the Toreros to six straight PFL Conference championships and five trips to the FCS Playoffs.