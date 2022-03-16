NBC 7's Monica Dean Shows Off San Diego on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show:' How to Watch

Spring in San Diego is a budding time, as locals know.

So, NBC 7 San Diego anchor Monica Dean is making a guest appearance Thursday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to help show off spring attractions in America's Finest City.

Dean will show off some fun vacation spots and activities in San Diego alongside Emily Kaufman, Clarkson's designated "Travel Mom."

You won't want to miss Clarkson bite into a world-famous taco right from San Diego's historic Old Town neighborhood. And, one lucky audience member will get a world-class vacation package to Coronado, San Diego's island jewel.

The episode is the first stop of Clarkson's Spring Forward USA tour, where she'll take her show to different cities across the country to show off their springtime experiences.

Watch the episode Thursday on NBC 7 at 3 p.m. PT or livestream here.

Also on Thursday's episode, cast from the 2021 Apple original movie "CODA" will also appear. The movie centers around a young hearing woman who was born to deaf parents and, as college approaches, is unsure of her next big step.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Thursday's episode of the "Kelly Clarkson Show" will feature a sign language interpreter.