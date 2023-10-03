NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap says goodbye

NBC 7 announced on Tuesday that longtime meteorologist Dagmar Midcap has decided to leave NBC 7. Over the past dozen years, Dagmar has become like family to many San Diegans. She is leaving the station and moving away from weather coverage to focus her full attention on her passions for animals and environmental issues.

The path she's on is a natural progression for Dagmar, who first took to KNSD's airwaves in 2011, and will transition from a focus on earth's weather systems to the climate's effects on the planet and its fragile ecosystems and wildlife.

If you had the good fortune to work at NBC 7 during the past 12 years, many of the folks you're friends with or people you've met — once they learn where you 9 to 5 — immediately ask about Dagmar.

"The public fascination about this private woman is exceptional," NBC 7 anchor Monica Dean recently said.

NBC 7's Monica Dean, Catherine Garcia and Dagmar Midcap (from left)

So what's Dagmar really like? Well, she's a copper-topped dynamo who never stops, an animal lover's animal lover and — so far as we know — the only meteorologist in the market who had a (short-lived) band named after her. Frankly, she's just, well, one-of-a-kind. Just ask Dean, her longtime friend.

"On the air, Dagmar’s forecasts are a combination of passion and whimsy," Dean said. "There’s not a weather toss from the anchor desk she can’t run with, and when technology breaks down, Dagmar’s ready with a giggle and a smile to take viewers along for whatever comes next."

“Dagmar will be very missed," said NBC 7 vice-president of news Greg Dawson. "She is unique, authentic and caring. But I’m excited for her as she pursues her passion and begins a new adventure. With her knowledge, passion and ability to communicate, she has the opportunity to make a real impact.”

Talking with Dagmar about next steps, what she's calling her "third act," could, in truth, easily be her 10th or 12th. Before moving to San Diego, she was a weather anchor for the CBS affiliate in Atlanta, a Canadian traffic reporter and an automotive journalist. And, not many know this, but she has even appeared in a series of feature films, including "Case 39," co-starring Bradley Cooper and Renée Zellweger.

Dagmar knew, even when she first arrived in San Diego, that "this was a place that I could call home," and that's what she made it, both behind the camera and behind the scenes.

Dagmar with the children of some of NBC 7's staffers in 2015.

"My favorite memories are definitely of having traveled around the county, around Southern California, to interact with wildlife and the people who are working to save wildlife — those are my big memories," Midcap said last week, adding, "Those are my favorite animal memories. My favorite human memories ... are kind of tugging at my heart now because I don't want to leave the people, I don't want to leave San Diegans .... There's been — honest! — so much love. And every time I get to go out and interact with people — sure, it makes me a little nervous because I'm better with animals! — but when you get to see the smile on the face of a 3-year-old girl who wants to be a meteorologist when she grows up or a gentleman who's in hospice and bring a smile to his face: That makes everything worthwhile."

So where and when will the NBC 7 "Down to Earth" host's third act take her? She said that for now, she's keeping her options open but, like any good meteorologist, she knows which way the wind will blow her.

" 'Down to Earth' has a tagline that is: The purpose of 'Down to Earth' is to awaken and inspire,' " Dagmar said. "So my first goal is to have people wake up to the beauty of this planet and then inspire them once they're in love with it, to work to save it, to work to protect it. And there are so many ways to do that, and that's what I'm looking forward to doing, to bringing more of the world to San Diego, bringing more of the world to people all over this planet. It really doesn't matter where, because the message is pretty universal."

Which may be her way of letting us down easy, of letting San Diego know that it may not be her home for much longer.

Dagmar with a fur baby friend in 2019

"So I won't leave San Diego in the sense of never being on the air here again, but I have no idea where home base will be. I might move to Boston. I might stay in San Diego. I might — honestly, there's a plan right now to move to Tanzania. Geez, Louise ... I have no idea ... I have no idea," Dagmar said, laughing.

While the news may be sad for San Diego, it's some comfort knowing that unforgettable smile of Dagmar's may shine our way again someday.

"It's not goodbye, it's until we meet again," " Dagmar said, a little wistfully. "The German word for that is 'Auf Wiedersehen': Means 'upon seeing you again.' "